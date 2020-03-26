LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/26

Sweet Becca talks about Thomas Rhett becoming a big brother again after his dad, Rhett Akins, has another child at 50. Carly Peace talks about doing a tik tok video with husband Michael Ray and doing a dance video where they switch clothes and finding things to do during this time of social distancing. She also understands the financial ramifications of not working right now and finding some kind of good in all of this. Brett Young gets to break out of quarantine today after traveling to Europe.