Amid COVID-19 quarantine blues, Old Dominion are reliving their 2018 Ryman show

Like their country music peers, Old Dominion have had to cancel their spring 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and they miss their fans.

“With everything going on, we’re missing playing for y’all,” the band wrote on social media. “The shows lift us up more than you know.”

In order to ease their loneliness, and make their fans smile, the band plans to relive a particularly memorable concert. In September of 2018, Old Dominion headed to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium stage, bringing special guests Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and Michael Ray along for the ride.

“It was one for the ages,” they said of that show. “We figured we’d take the audio (mistakes and all!) and stream it for you to listen to wherever you are. Hopefully it’ll be a small distraction from everything else.”

The show will stream on Old Dominion’s YouTube channel on Friday at 12PM CT.

