WATCH: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stafani Release ‘Nobody But You’ Acoustic Version

According to ABC Audio:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have soared to new heights with their duet, “Nobody but You.”

The song gives Blake his 34th top-10 on the chart, but marks a first for Gwen. After years of racking up hits on the pop charts with such signature songs as “Hollaback Girl” and “Rich Girl,” among others, the superstar is now making her debut on the Country Airplay chart.

“Nobody but You” is featured on Blake’s latest album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

