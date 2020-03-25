Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 03/25: MO & IL COVID-19 Numbers, $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus, And New American Coronavirus Poll
March 25, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 03/25 – Missouri has 272 cases of COVID-19 with 8 deaths and in Illinois is showing 1,535 cases with 16 deaths, Sen. Mitch McConnell made the announcement that a deal has been struck for $2 trillion stimulus in the midst of the coronavirus, and the majority of Americans find the fear of COVID-19 sensible.