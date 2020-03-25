Tim McGraw to join the Elton John-hosted, multi-genre ‘Living Room Concert for America’

Tim McGraw is among the A-Listers who will join an upcoming TV special called Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, hosted by Elton John.

The star-studded Sunday night event will also feature artists like Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, The Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and more.

The commercial-free, hour-long special will feature the artists delivering performances from home. It’ll pay tribute to the health professionals, first responders and all those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

During the show, viewers will also be encouraged to to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation, two of the many organizations that are working to quell the pandemic’s spread.

The Living Room Concert for America will air from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Fox March 29.

