Nashville notes

Billy Ray Cyrus appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show today. He’ll perform his new single, a cover of Neil Diamond‘s “I Am I Said,” off his EP The Singin’ Hills Session Vol. 1 Sunset.

Scotty McCreery, Brandy Clark featuring Ashley McBryde, and Matt Stell are among the artists performing live streamed concerts for fans today. Scotty’s airs at 1:45 p.m. ET, while Brandy and Ashley team up at 7 p.m. ET. Matt will be joined by Lindsay Ell and Jameson Rodgers during his broadcast at 9 p.m. ET. Check out VisitMusicCity.com for a full list.

Singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is launching a new Instagram Live series, “Lonely Together.” Named after a song on her new album, Supernova, she’ll be joined by friends and collaborators for discussions about music and inspiration to create a sense of community amid the COVID-19 quarantine. She’ll host Cam on March 31, hit songwriter Shane McAnally on April 2, and Tenille Townes on April 3. All broadcasts take place at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.