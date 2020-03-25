LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/25

Sweet Becca talks to Jordan Davis about getting some unexpected time with his family and although he enjoys it, he looks forward to getting back to playing music for fans, Kelsea Ballerini talks about finding things to do during this time of social distancing and sends drones carrying her new album to super fans, Kip Moore donates $2,000 to employees at a bar in Nashville after the tornado and $5,000 to people who are really struggling during this time, and talks about how he’s making the most of his quarantine time including learning spanish.