‘Here and Now’: Kenny Chesney savors life’s most exhilarating moments in performance video

Kenny Chesney gives fans a peek into what it feels like to perform to a sold-out crowd in the music video for “Here and Now,” a pumped-up anthem that’s all about staying present in the moment.

With help from director Shaun Silva, Kenny captures the excitement of stepping out onstage in front of a crowd of screaming fans. The video utilizes the same scrim the superstar takes on tour with him, with extreme sports footage projected onto the backdrop in order to up the drama and excitement.

“There’s a rush of adrenaline when you’re doing one of these sports that’s beyond measure,” Kenny tells CMT. “It’s the way it feels for us, waiting for the Kabuki to drop. I wanted to give people a sense of how that feels, that crazy wild sense of being totally alive, because I think that’s what we’re all seeking.”

It’s an especially poignant video at a time when country fans are stuck indoors, unable to attend live shows, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even, or maybe especially, in times like these, we need to remember how blessed we are to be alive, and to make every second count,” the singer reflects. “… Love the people you’re with, find something to smile about; be mindful, but be happy — and obviously take care of yourself and others.”

“Here and Now” is the title track off of Kenny’s next album. The full project is due out on May 1.

