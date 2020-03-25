Community Matters!

In the wake of COVID-19, New Country 92.3 is doing our best to keep you informed when it comes to changes in our community. Below is a running list of press releases and announcements in regards to cancellations, modified hours, and more that have been provided.

Want to share something not on the list? Email your press release to rcook@newcountry923.fm.

Humane Society of Missouri Offers Curbside Pet Pickup Starting Tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25) – Updated 3/25 4:45p

ADDITIONAL ST. CHARLES COUNTY PARKS FACILITIES AND AMENITIES SHUT DOWN – Updated 3/25 4:30p

Operation Food Search Hunger Relief Efforts – Updated 3/24 12p

Feeling healthy & well? Please make an appointment to give blood or platelets. As fears about the new coronavirus rise, lower donor participation could harm the availability of lifesaving blood products for patients in need – Updated 3/23 3:30p

Turning Our Community into A Pet Shelter: Metro St. Louis Steps Up for the Animals – Updated 3/23 11:50a

Take a Virtual Visit to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station! Watch the “QuaranStream” Live on Facebook Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 – 11 a.m. – Updated 3/23 10a

Missouri Chamber launches campaign in support of struggling local businesses – Updated 3/20 10:25a

Domino’s® Stores Across Greater St. Louis Looking to Hire 900 Team Members – Updated 3/20 9:30a

Hamburger Mary’s St. Louis Announces Diva Drive Up! Have your Favorite Mary’s Diva Deliver Your Order Curbside with a Show! – Updated 3/20 9:30a

Have a Virtual Breakfast With Coconut the Sloth at the St. Louis Aquarium – Updated 3/19 9:30a

All Denny’s St. Louis Locations Offering $0 Delivery Fees + Delivery/Take Out Only – Updated 3/18 7p

COVID-19 Updates from HSMO: Appointment-Only Visits; Waived and Discounted Adoption Fees – Updated 3/18 3p

The Client Choice Food Pantry At Sts. Joachim And Ann Care Service Remains Open – Updated 3/18 3p

ST. CHARLES COUNTY PARKS CANCELS PROGRAMS THROUGH APRIL 3; PARKS REMAIN OPEN – Updated 3/18 2p