Carly Pearce ‘flips the switch’ on husband Michael Ray, with hilarious results

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are cooped up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re finding creative ways to make the best of it.

When Michael was too preoccupied with video games to hang out with Carly, she took matters into her own hands, testing out the viral “Flip the Switch” challenge at her husband’s expense. The challenge typically involves two people dancing to rapper Drake’s 2018 song, “Nonstop.”

When Drake sings the opening line, “Look, I just flipped the switch,” someone turns the lights out and then on again, revealing the people in the video to have swapped places, donned each other’s outfits or done something else unexpected.

In Carly’s case, “flipping the switch” meant swapping seats and outfits with Michael. The singer looks bewildered as he’s suddenly wearing his wife’s tank top and what appears to be a long wig, still holding his video game controller.

“When you’re tryin’ to get bae’s attention & he ain’t payin’ attention,” Carly captioned her post, along with the hashtags #fliptheswitch and #quarantinelife.

Carly has used social media to keep in touch with fans since the shutdown took affect, posting videos of her home workouts and going live on Instagram for a virtual “mini concert” last weekend.

