BIG 3: Stimulus Package, STL MLS Moving Forward & Athlete Runs Marathon on Balcony
March 25, 2020
1. A massive economic stimulus bill is now before the Senate. The roughly two-trillion dollar stimulus bill helps American workers and businesses during the growing crisis.
2. The owners of the new St. Louis MLS franchise are moving forward with the construction of a downtown soccer stadium despite concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
3. A French athlete is running his own race after the Barcelona Marathon was canceled because of the coronavirus.