‘Beer Can’t Fix’: Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi take fans on a summery escape in new music video

Country fans and artists alike are stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Thomas Rhett is offering a tropical mini-escape in the new music video for his duet with Jon Pardi, “Beer Can’t Fix.”

Filmed on the beaches of Key West, Florida, the clip finds Jon and Thomas cruising the streets on motorcycles, dancing on the sand and strumming their guitars on the deck of a boat.

“We wrote this song to be fun and uplifting and wanted to take that same energy into the video,” Thomas explains. “Jon and I had a blast filming this a few weeks ago in Key West, and I hope it brings a smile to people’s faces.”

“Beer Can’t Fix” is the latest single off of Thomas’ newest album, Center Point Road. The song is currently a top-fifteen hit at country radio, following the chart-topping single “Remember You Young.”

