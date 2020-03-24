Thomas Rhett shares sweet photo of daughter Willa holding her baby sister

If you’re feeling stir crazy with the COVID-19 quarantine, Thomas Rhett is here to provide you with a precious photo of his daughters that is bound to brighten your day.

The “Life Changes” hit maker captured a precious moment between his eldest daughter Willa Gray and new daughter Lennon Love, sharing it with his four million Instagram followers. Willa, dressed in a blue princess dress, sits on the couch with baby Lennon in her arms, holding her hand all the while.

“This is about the sweetest thing on the planet,” Thomas captions the photo, Willa beaming up at him with a proud smile as Lennon sleeps soundly in the comfort of her embrace.

Thomas and his wife Lauren welcomed Lennon on February 10. She is the youngest sister to four-year-old Willa and Ada James, 2.

