Nashville notes

Willie Nelson is delaying the release of his new album, First Rose of Spring. Originally scheduled for April 24, the project will now be released on July 3. The title track is out now.

Avenue Beat has released its new single, “Ruin That For Me,” to country radio. The song was co-written by the trio of Sami Bearden, Savana Santos and Sam Backoff and is featured on the band’s 2019 self-titled debut EP.

Songwriter Mitch Rossell has released the video for his song, “American Dream,” honoring working-class families. Mitch is also the writer behind Garth Brooks‘ hit, “Ask Me How I Know.”

