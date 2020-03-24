Mitchell Tenpenny hosting live stream today

Mitchell Tenpenny is joining the countless artists hosting live streams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As fans are self-isolating at home, Mitchell is set to host a live stream on social media today at 1 p.m. ET. Titled “Penny For Your Thoughts,” the “Drunk Me” singer has promised that he’ll be answering “a bunch of questions” during the stream, prompting them to leave their most burning questions in the comment section.

Mitchell has also used his time in quarantine to record a cover of Lewis Capaldi‘s Grammy nominated hit, “Someone You Loved.”

Prior to the quarantine, Mitchell hosted a concert at Dierks Bentley‘s bar Whiskey Row to raise money toward tornado relief efforts for his home city of Nashville.

Other artists who are hosting live streams today include Dillon Carmichael at 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET, Noah Schnacky at 6 p.m. ET and Caylee Hammack at 6 p.m. ET.

