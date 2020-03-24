LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/24

Sweet Becca talks about Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd having their baby boy yesterday, Thomas Rhett talks about doing little girls stuff while being quarantined and making his daughters happy by doing #girldad things, Florida Georgia Line reveals we’re getting a brand new song from the new album this Friday called, “I Love My Country”, Tim McGraw challenges Darius, Jason Aldean, and Brad Paisley, along with Luke Bryan, and Brian Kelley to sing deep cuts on Instagram.