“Homemade” and heartfelt: Jake Owen shares his eighth #1 with his grandparents

This week, Jake Owen brings home the eighth number one of his career, as “Homemade” tops the country chart.

It’s a feat that’s made even more special because the Florida native used the song’s music video to pay tribute to two of his heroes.

“My grandparents have been married for over 70 years,” Jake tells ABC Audio. “I had ’em on my podcast awhile back. They’re 95 and 96.”

“And they told their story,” he continues, “and I took the audio of them telling their own story and we put it over the actual film that we made. It’s 13 minutes long. So it’s really cool.”

Since Jake’s grandparents have spent more than seven decades together, a music video of the normal length simply wouldn’t suffice.

“To me, it’s about telling a story, whether it’s through a song or visually through a video,” Jake explains. “We really wanted to tell the story of my grandfather [and] how he met my grandmother. And it’s really hard to do that in three minutes.”

You can check out both the standard and extended versions of the music video on YouTube.

“Homemade” follows Jake’s previous number one, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” which rose to the pinnacle in July of 2018.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.