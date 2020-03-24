Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: FEMA Shipping Vents, Plexiglass Checkouts & Puzzle Sales Up

March 24, 2020
1. Vice President Mike Pence says FEMA has shipped two-thousand ventilators from the national stockpile today and will send another two-thousand tomorrow.

2. The area’s two largest grocery chains are installing panes of plexiglass in checkout lanes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

3. With more kids staying at home, puzzles and toys are pretty popular these days. 