Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: FEMA Shipping Vents, Plexiglass Checkouts & Puzzle Sales Up
March 24, 2020
1. Vice President Mike Pence says FEMA has shipped two-thousand ventilators from the national stockpile today and will send another two-thousand tomorrow.
2. The area’s two largest grocery chains are installing panes of plexiglass in checkout lanes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Schnucks, Dierbergs install plexiglass at registers to protect employees, customers https://t.co/sp429uwSlk #KMOV pic.twitter.com/Qr5RzEL0ZM— KMOV (@KMOV) March 23, 2020
3. With more kids staying at home, puzzles and toys are pretty popular these days.
Puzzles and Kids Toys Flying Off Shelves Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/uI7CTNZA7V— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020