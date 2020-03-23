Nashville notes

Brett Young and pop star Astrid S unveiled the acoustic version of their new duet, “I Do,” on Friday, along with an accompanying performance video that was filmed in a Germantown, Nashville loft.

The Triple Play Tour, featuring Walker Hayes, Brandon Ratcliffe and Teddy Robb, has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus. Walker said in a statement that they’re hoping to reschedule the tour soon, and that anyone who has purchased tickets can contact the point of purchase for a refund.

Jon Pardi’s scheduled 2020 Houston Rodeo performance was canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, but he’s still got a limited edition t-shirt available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Houston Rodeo Education Fund, supporting the youth of Texas.

Two classic country albums from Lynn Anderson have been re-released digitally through Legacy Recordings. Cry and Listen to a Country Song will now be accessible through all digital providers.

Rising duo Walker County will host a livestream “Walker County House Party” on Monday at 7PM ET. You can tune in via Facebook.

