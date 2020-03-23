Morgan Wallen hosting live stream concert tonight

Morgan Wallen is one of the many artists continuing to entertain fans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer will deliver a live streamed concert tonight on Instagram and Facebook at 7 p.m. ET that includes the promise of new music. “I’m gonna hang, talk w y’all, and play some songs, including an unreleased one. See u there,” Morgan writes in the caption of an Instagram photo advertising the live stream.

The rising hitmaker is one of many artists who has been forced to cancel or postpone tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak. He revealed in an Instagram video on March 13 that all concert dates through May 1 will be postponed.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.