Jason Aldean is thankful in new single, “Got What I Got”

Jason Aldean appreciates what he has in life in new single, “Got What I Got.”

The track stands as a mellow, atmospheric tribute to the woman he loves, assuring her that he doesn’t miss what his life was like before she came into the picture.

“When I got what I got, I don’t miss what I had/The old me before you belongs to the past/In the back of your mind, you might think there’s somethin’ more I want/But when I got what I got, girl, I don’t,” he sings in the chorus.

The smooth songs boasts an R&B flavor, serving as a callback to the 90s era, which in part drew Jason to the song.

“When I first heard ‘Got What I Got’ it reminded me of something Boyz II Men would do, almost like a 90’s R&B throwback song,” Aldean says. “It’s just not something you really hear in Country music that much. Plus, now more than ever, I think we’re all just being reminded how to appreciate the people we love.”

“Got What I Got” is the second single off the country superstar’s chart-topping 2019 album, 9. By the way, Jason and his wife Brittany celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary Sunday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.