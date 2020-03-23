“Everyone’s gonna be okay, baby boy”: Maren Morris gives birth to son Hayes Andrew Hurd

Maren Morris has given birth to a baby boy.

Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed a son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, today. The singer shared the news via social media alongside a set of photos from the hospital. One shows Maren lying in a hospital bed as the baby sleeps on her chest, while another shows Ryan smiling down at Hayes as he holds him in his arms.

She also shared a precious photo of Hayes in a hospital bassinet wrapped in a blanket with little duckling prints, along with a photo of the new dad leaning over to kiss Maren, who has the baby in bed beside her.

“Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,” she writes.

The couple, who married in 2018, announced they were expecting their first child in October 2019. At the time, Maren noted the irony of a singer who’s known for an album and song called GIRL having a boy.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.