BIG 3: St. Louis “Stay At Home Order,” Senate COVID-19 Bill Stalled & Olympics Postponed
March 23, 2020
1. Beginning today, residents of St. Louis City and County are to stay at home under orders from Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page.
2. For the second time in three days, the Senate has failed to move a massive economic stimulus bill forward.
3. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from USA Today.