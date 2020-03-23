AXS TV to re-broadcast Kenny Rogers interview in wake of his passing

Kenny Rogers‘ memory will live on as AXS TV re-airs Dan Rather‘s interview with the music icon, who passed away on Friday.

The country legend sat down for an in-depth interview with the renowned journalist on his show, The Big Interview, that originally aired in 2014. The hour-long chat explores Kenny’s illustrious career and his upbringing in Texas, including his participation in his high school’s doo-wop group and the many other bands he was a part of before going solo.

Fans will also get to learn more about Kenny’s legendary 1978 hit “The Gambler,” along with his timeless collaborations such as 1983’s “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton, and 1980’s “Lady,” co-written by Lionel Richie.

The interview was recorded at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville before the opening of the former exhibit, Kenny Rogers: Through the Years.

The special will air Monday at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Rogers passed away on March 20 at the age of 81. His family shared in a tweet that he passed “peacefully” from natural causes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will host a small, private service for Rogers for now, but hope to hold a public celebration of his life when it’s safe to do so.

Many country music stars shared their condolences online in the wake of Kenny’s passing, including his longtime friend Dolly, as well as Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini and others.

