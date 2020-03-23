ACM Awards to take place September 16

The ACM Awards officially have a new date.

The annual country music awards show will now take place on Wednesday, September 16, with Keith Urban still serving as host. The Academy of Country Music announced on March 15 that the show would be moved to September from its original April 5 slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the shutdown of major public gatherings, including concert tours and festivals.

The show will now broadcast on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in the statement initially announcing the show’s postponement.

The ACM writes on Instagram that more information regarding location, performers and other details will be announced soon. The show was originally set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

While the awards won’t be given out until September, the ACM will bring the joy of country music to fans with ACM Presents: Our Country, which will feature many country artists streaming in acoustic performances from their homes. That will air on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

