While social distancing, Lauren Alaina uses newfound free time to dye her hair blue

Like most of her country star peers, Lauren Alaina has found herself with some unexpected free time at home this spring as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to cancel shows, events and tours.

On Instagram, Lauren revealed that she’s been using that time to try out a new look: The singer dyed her hair blue.

“This quarantine’s got me feeling extra blue,” she wrote, alongside a picture of the new color. “Probably stay that way teal it’s over.”

However, Lauren assured People that it isn’t too dramatic of a change. “It’s just a shampoo. It will wash out in, like a week,” she noted.

“If I actually dyed my hair blue, my hairdresser would have a heart attack,” the singer went on to say. “I just ran out of projects in the house so I decided to dye my hair. I guess this is a time when you can do some things you wouldn’t do otherwise.”

Lauren’s not the only country star who’s contemplating a change to their look in order to stay busy while stuck inside. Blake Shelton also announced on Twitter that he’s planning to bring back the mullet he rocked during his early days as a performer.

