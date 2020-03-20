Sam Hunt pushes Southside Summer Tour, debuts colorful ‘Hard to Forget’ music video

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sam Hunt is postponing his upcoming Southside Summer Tour, but he’s tiding fans over with a brand-new music video for “Hard to Forget.”

The clip follows a diverse cast of characters as they spend a summery day lounging around the lowbrow, retro Southside Motel. A card game breaks out into a brawl, a girl dressed in a bikini lounges alone by the pool, and a despondent clown returns home to his motel room and lights up a cigarette.

Meanwhile, Sam spends a lazy day as one of the motel’s tenants, sitting on a lounge chair outside his room and strumming a guitar as he sings along.

The singer’s Southside Summer Tour was originally scheduled for kick-off this May, but in light of concerns surrounding the virus’ spread, the trek’s first weekend has been moved to June 11. For more information, and to see the rescheduled dates, visit Sam’s website.

“Hard to Forget” follows “Kinfolks,” Sam’s chart-topping first single off of his forthcoming Southside album, due out on April 3.

