“Own the room, own the moment”: Luke Bryan’s tips to become the next ‘American Idol’

The new season of American Idol rolls on Sunday on ABC, as Hollywood Week continues, and the contestants face an all-new surprise duets round.

It’s yet another challenge as the contenders try to catch lightening in a bottle to clinch the title.

“To be an American Idol, you’ve got to have the star factor, the sparkle in your eye,” Luke Bryan says. “You’ve got to control the room, own the room, own the moment. It’s got to be God-given talent, but you also have to work really, really hard for it, and you have to learn how to fight. And you have to learn how to navigate this competition.”

“But if you don’t come in there with that Idol factor,” he adds, “that star quality that makes me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy [Perry] just light up when you walk in the room — you’re gonna have a little bit of trouble being the next American Idol.”

For Luke, two prime examples come to mind.

“From day one… Kelly Clarkson, she’s one of the best singers that has ever lived,” he asserts. “That was year one. And now she’s got a daytime talk show, I mean!”

“And Carrie Underwood, the list goes on and on,” Luke continues. “And the historical fingerprint that American Idol has left on entertainment will last forever.”

You can tune in Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC for the latest previously-recorded episode of American Idol. With production shut down and contestants sent home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, it’s unclear what will happen when it comes time for this season’s live episode of Idol.

