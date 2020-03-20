Nashville notes

The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on its new Circle network on Saturday evening, adjusting to a live-streamed platform in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Fans can also stream the show online on Facebook or YouTube beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

John Prine’s wife, Fiona, has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus. On Instagram, she encouraged fans to practice social distancing, and also assured them that she and John are both doing fine. John was also tested the virus; his results came back inconclusive.

Heidi Newfield has announced her next album, The Barfly Sessions, due out June 5. The former Trick Pony member shared her first single and album teaser, “The Blues is My Business,” is a duet with Delbert McClinton. Other legendary guests on the album include Randy Houser, Jim Lauderdale and more.

