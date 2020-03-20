‘Dear Corona’: Chase Rice is spending his time off the road writing a song about COVID-19

Chase Rice was just trying to make his fans smile, and ease his own quarantine-induced boredom, when he picked up an acoustic guitar and wrote a song about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

But Chase’s light-hearted kiss-off tune struck a chord with fans when he uploaded it to Instagram last week. Beginning with the lyric, “Dear corona, you don’t know the heart of a country fan,” the song speaks to the frustration listeners and artists alike are feeling at having to cancel shows.

In another post, the singer reflected that his time off the road has made him appreciate just how important his fans are.

“THANK YOU to fans all across the world. This thing has made me realize that there is no music without y’all,” he wrote.

Chase has been pretty productive during his time in home isolation thus far: After sharing “Dear Corona,” he gave fans a taste of another unreleased song called “Break. Up. Drunk.”

The singer dropped his newest album, The Album Part I, in January. Before the COVID-19 outbreak brought the touring industry to a halt, he was planning to hit the road with Brantley Gilbert this year.

