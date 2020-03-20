Brantley Gilbert introduces Fire’t Up Fridays on Instagram Live

Brantley Gilbert was forced to cut his planned 2020 Fire’t Up Tour short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but as he reschedules the trek’s final dates for later in the year, he’s also making plans to take the party virtual.

The singer has unveiled Fire’t Up Fridays, a weekly hang session live on Instagram in which he’ll check in with fans, answer questions and bring along some special guests. The fun kicks off tonight at 8PM ET.

When he goes live for this week’s installment, Brantley will have his wife, Amber, with him. The couple will host a Q&A for fans who tune in.

For the March 27 installment of the Fire’t Up Fridays series, which will take place at 9PM ET, Brantley will be joined by comedian Josh Pray. Specials guests in the weeks to come will be announced at a later date.

“We don’t do a lot of acoustic stuff, but with things being the way they are, we’re going a little stir-crazy, and we wanna be able to do something special for y’all,” the singer explained on his Instagram Stories, polling fans for song suggestions.

