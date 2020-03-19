LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/19

Sweet Becca talks to FGL’s Tyler Hubbard about the gender reveal and REVEALING that it is a boy! Also Florida Georgia Line will follow the lead of Dierks Bentley and paying their bar people while this pandemic keeps them out of work. Blake Shelton makes a big announcement that he’s growing his mullet back as a “symbol of hope.” The ACMs announced it will be holding a special where artists will perform at home while practicing social distancing and holding a chat while doing it LIVE on CBS on April 5th. Luke Bryan’s wife is bartering for paper towels with people on spring break for Luke’s new beer.