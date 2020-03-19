“It’s a hard day today”: In tearful video, Zac Brown says he had to lay off 90% of his crew

The Zac Brown Band has had to postpone the spring leg of The Owl Tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the group’s frontman, Zac Brown, says that the lack of work has forced him to lay off the vast majority of his crew.

“It’s a hard day today,” the singer says in an Instagram post, reflecting that many of his crew members have been with the band for 15 years, and that at this point, they’re like members of his family.

“The people I high-five way off to the side of the stage, and the people who have done their jobs and done them well,” Zac says in the emotional video. “I hate having to make this call, but I can’t generate out there and I can’t tour because of the coronavirus and everyone’s safety.”

He then turned his attention to those who are continuing to gather in groups, imploring them to take the virus seriously.

“The sickness has just begun here. It’s just started to rear its head,” the singer emphasized. “So you need to wake up, you need to stay indoors and you need to try to socially distance yourself.”

He also held the U.S. government accountable for the spread of the virus, telling fans that they won’t be able to rely on the government to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

“We’re late to the game on this. I’m pretty ashamed of the way that our leadership’s handled all this,” he continued.

