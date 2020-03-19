In the wake of COVID-19, Jordan Davis is enjoying Eloise — and worrying about his band and crew

Just last week, Jordan Davis was among the country artists who traveled across the pond to play Europe’s Country to Country Festival, only to unexpectedly return after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Now, the Louisiana native’s enjoying some precious time at home with his wife Kristen and their four-month-old daughter Eloise. The “Singles You Up” hitmaker admits he already misses playing shows, and he’s worried about his band and crew.

“If we’re not on the road, you know, we’re not making money,” Jordan explains. “And if we’re not making money, I can’t pay my crew. I can’t pay my band…You know, everybody thinks that music is mailbox money. And it’s really not. It’s road money.”

“That’s my road family,” he adds, “and I take it very personal when it when it comes to taking care of those guys, and making sure that they’re financially taken care of… It’s definitely a huge hit to the music business. This is hurtin’.”

Even with the financial concerns of being off the road, Jordan’s determined to make the most of the time, after several years at a breakneck pace.

“We’ve been running wide open,” he tells ABC Audio. “We’ve been 120-plus dates a year for the past three years. So I told myself that when this happened and I got stuck at home, I’m really gonna try to focus on my kiddo and my wife and my family, at least for a couple of weeks.”

“And in a couple of weeks, I’ll probably start writing again and potentially going in and recording some songs.”

In the meantime, Jordan’s top-five third single, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” shows every indication of becoming his third number one.

