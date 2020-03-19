Florida Georgia Line to pay $1,000 to each FGL House employee amid COVID-19 closure

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has forced restaurants, bars and other venues to close, leaving the employees who work there stuck without a steady income.

With that in mind, Florida Georgia Line is doing their part to offer financial assistance to the 117 staff members of their downtown Nashville restaurant, FGL House.

On Instagram, the country superstar duo announced plans to pay each FGL house worker $1,000 to help keep them afloat while the venue is closed. In total, they’ve allotted $117,000 to financial assistance for their employees.

The pair explained that they got the idea after Dierks Bentley made the same $1,000 commitment to each employee of his own venue, Whiskey Row.

“Quite honestly, you inspired us, man,” band mate Tyler Hubbard says in the video, addressing Dierks directly. “And we’re gonna follow suit. We’re gonna take your lead, and we’re gonna do the same thing.”

Tyler goes on to say that he and his band mate, Brian Kelley, are grateful for all the staff that keep FGL House running, adding that it wasn’t too long ago that the duo was working hourly wages and depending on tips for their income.

“We really hope this helps out in a time of need,” he adds. “We very vividly remember what it’s like to be in the service industry.”

