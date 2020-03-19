‘Copy That’: Sara Evans details new covers album, shares first track, ‘If I Can’t Have You’

Sara Evans is exploring the art of the cover song in her upcoming new album, Copy That, a 13-track collection of renditions of her favorite songs by other artists. The singer selected tunes from a wide range of genres and eras to compile her new album.

The project, which Sara co-produced, also features a couple of guest stars: Little Big Town band mate Phillip Sweet makes a cameo on the record, as does mainstay string band Old Crow Medicine Show.

Copy That is due for release on May 15, but Sara’s sharing the leading tune of the album now. The singer dips into the disco-saturated ‘70s with a rendition of the Bee Gees’ “If I Can’t Have You,” a song that was originally released by Yvonne Elliman on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack before the band decided to cut and release it as a single.

Sara’s rendition of “If I Can’t Have You” premiered on Billboard and will be available everywhere on Friday. Copy That is available for pre-order now.

Here’s the track list for Copy That:

“If I Can’t Have You”

“Don’t Get Me Wrong”

“Come On Eileen”

“Crazy Love”

“Whenever I Call You Friend” feat. Phillip Sweet

“It’s Too Late”

“Monday Morning”

“All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye“

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” feat. Old Crow Medicine Show

“6th Avenue Heartache”

“My Sharona”

“She’s Got You”

“Hard to Say I’m Sorry”

