Brooks & Dunn push their 2020 Reboot Tour to this fall

Legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn were set to kick off their first tour together in a decade this spring, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has changed their plans. They’ve announced that they’ll be pushing their tour until early fall 2020.

The trek will now kick off on August 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and run through October. The 2020 Reboot Tour was initially scheduled to launch in mid-May.

All tickets purchased for the original lineup will be honored for the newly rescheduled dates, and any fans who haven’t had a chance to pick up tickets can do so –and see the new tour schedule — on Brooks & Dunn’s website.

They also updated their fans on social media.

“For the health and safety of our fans, our crew and the venues, we are postponing our Reboot 2020 Tour,” they wrote.

The duo is one of an enormous number of acts of all musical genres who’ve postponed tours or events as a result of the virus’ spread. As a way of keeping connected with their fans, many artists have started doing live-streamed performances over social media.

