Billboard brings fans into Luke Bryan, Russell Dickerson’s living rooms with ‘Live At-Home’ series

Luke Bryan and Russell Dickerson are two of the artists set to participate in Billboard’s new Live At-Home series, a lineup of virtual concerts that fans can watch from the comfort of their own home.

As COVID-19 continues to keep fans and performers alike in home self-isolation, many country artists have turned to live-streamed concerts as a way to keep connecting with their listeners.

Billboard’s virtual concert series adds an additional twist: Each performer will choose a non-profit organization for their livestream to benefit. The causes supported include the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels America, My Friend’s Place, Direct Relief and more.

Luke is scheduled to perform on Thursday at 4PM ET. Russell will take the virtual stage the following day, Friday, at 1PM ET.

Other performers performing in this week’s installment of Billboard Live At-Home include R&B and pop star JoJo and singer-songwriter Josh Groban. You can watch the show on Billboard’s Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.