Small Business Shout Out!
March 18, 2020
We live here just like YOU and we care greatly about our community, the small businesses and most importantly their employees! Who is OPEN for biz? Record your :15 second MIC Drop on the NEW Country 92-3 APP. Tell us about your business and what you do! Or tell us about a small business doing great things during this most difficult time so we can share! Download our FREE app and record your MIC drop NOW or you can share below.
By participating, you agree that your recording, in connection with the information you provide, may be aired on New Country 92.3 at our sole discretion.