Nashville notes

Acclaimed artist and songwriter Caitlyn Smith has released the video for her single, “Long Time Coming.” It’s featured on her new album, Supernova, which dropped on March 13. She’s slated to hit the road with Maren Morris on the RSVP Tour this summer.

Adam Doleac will continue his partnership with Sony/ATV. The songwriter, who’s scored cuts by Kane Brown, Hootie & The Blowfish, Gabby Barrett and others, has renewed his contract with the publishing company. His debut single as an artist, “Famous,” was released in 2019.

Josh Thompson has signed a deal with music publishing company MV2 Entertainment. After achieving success as an artist with songs like “Way Out Here” and “Beer on the Table,” Josh turned to songwriting, penning such hits as Jason Aldean‘s “Any ‘Ol Barstool” and “Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason’s duet with Miranda Lambert, plus more.

