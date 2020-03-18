LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/18

Sweet Becca talks Luke Combs going LIVE on Instagram with a performance where he debuted new songs and says he’s doing it because he doesn’t have much to do, and Keith Urban does the same with a very stripped down show for fans, Brett Young has the health of his family and his 5 month old baby who seems to be okay after Brett got out of Europe in a timely matter and went into self quarantine, and Thomas Rhett talks about being self quarantined with the family and playing songs with fans on a whim.