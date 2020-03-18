Kelsea Ballerini opens up about her “massive social anxiety”

Kelsea Ballerini brings her self-consciousness to light on her new album, Kelsea.

In an interview with People, the country-pop star reveals that she deals with “massive social anxiety” living in the spotlight, especially when she’s surrounded by prominent celebrities and the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

“Part of it is I don’t know where I fit in the celebrity culture because [I think] I’m a D-list country singer and I find myself in a room with A-list people and I don’t know how to navigate it or how to talk to them,” Kelsea explains. “It makes me go in my head.”

She gives fans a peek into this mindset on such songs as “LA” and “Overshare,” both featured on her new record that also features lead single “Homecoming Queen?,” which is currently in the top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

“This one is just me trying to figure my s*** out, like ‘who am I now?’” she describes. “It’s a little more personal, that’s why we called it kelsea.”

The singer’s third studio album will be released on Friday.

