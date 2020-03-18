Dixie Chicks top “Billboard” Country Digital Song Sales chart

The Dixie Chicks are making a special appearance on the country charts with their new single, “Gaslighter.”

The song has landed them in the number-one slot on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart, scoring 12,000 downloads in its first week since being released on March 4.

This marks the trio’s first time in the top spot on the chart since it was instituted in 2010. They also appeared on the chart 2019 as guest vocalists on Taylor Swift‘s “Soon You’ll Get Better,” which peaked at number three.

Additionally, “Gaslighter” has cracked the top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It’s the title track of the band’s upcoming album, their first since 2006’s Taking the Long Way, which went on to win five Grammy Awards in 2007.

The Chicks’ eighth studio project will be released on May 1.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.