Bonnaroo pushed from June to September amid COVID-19 concerns

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will now take place in September.

The multi-genre music festival was initially slated for June 11-14, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event has been pushed back to the weekend of September 24-27.

The news on Twitter and the festival’s official website on Wednesday. All current tickets and onsite accommodations will be transferred to the new dates, with more updates forthcoming.

“Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world,” festival organizers write in a statement on the website.

Bonnaroo sets up shop at a farm in Manchester, Tennessee, roughly an hour from Nashville. The 2020 lineup boasts a variety of acts, including a Grand Ole Opry lineup with surprise special guests, along with country and Americana acts including Morgan Wallen, Jason Isbell, Yola, Leon Bridges and more. Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Lana Del Rey are among the pop superstars who are also slated to perform.

Bonnaroo is among the many festivals that have either been postponed or cancelled as the coronavirus spreads across the globe. SXSW was cancelled, while the Stagecoach and Coachella festivals have been moved from April to October. The ACM Awards have also been postponed from April 5 to sometime in September.

