Tyler and Hayley Hubbard reveal the sex of their third baby

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard received the ultimate surprise during a recent trip to Africa when his wife Hayley revealed whether they will be having a boy or girl.

The couple was on vacation in Kenya earlier this month with their two-year-old daughter Olivia, along with Tyler’s FGL partner Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney, when Hayley surprised Tyler with the news. Hayley knew the sex of the baby before the trip and coordinated with Brittney to help announce if Olivia would have a sister or brother.

While the families were visiting the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an animal welfare sanctuary for orphaned elephants in Africa, Brittney snuck a blue scarf to a staff member who placed it on one of the elephants that greeted Tyler and family, symbolizing that they’re having a boy.

“Africa has become our second home, and we really wanted to do the reveal with the elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. We’re in awe of the inspiring work they do to rescue, protect and preserve these magical creatures. The elephants really speak to us, and this is a cause that we are very passionate about,” Hayley shares with People.

Tyler announced in an Instagram post on March 5 that he and his wife are expecting their third child this fall. They welcomed son Lucca Reid in August 2019.

