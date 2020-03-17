LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/17

Sweet Becca talks to Kelsea Ballerini about her new album being released Friday but upset she wont get to play her new songs for her fans right now due to coronavirus. Morgan Wallen will tour with Luke Bryan this summer but sidelined his Whiskey Glasses roadshow due to the pandemic and will continue to work on his new album in the meantime. Dierks Bentley‘s Hot Country Knights have put together a coronavirus playlist on Spotify and will also pay his restaurant employees $1000 while out of work.