Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett make chart history with simultaneous top 10 singles

Labelmates Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett are making history on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

As both artists claim their spot in the top 10 — Ingrid at number 10 with “More Hearts Than Mine” and Gabby’s “I Hope” sitting in the number seven slot — it marks the first time that two solo female artists have simultaneously scored a top 10 hit with their debut singles in the chart’s 30-year history.

“Sharing ‘More Hearts Than Mine’ has been a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who’s helped this song continue climbing into the top 10 and beyond. We’re all part of changing history together, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next,” Ingrid shares with Billboard.

“Wow, I feel so blessed to have a top 10 single,” says Gabby. “[‘I Hope’] felt special from the beginning, and to see the reaction has been overwhelming in the best way. I can’t thank country radio, my fans and my team enough for believing in me. And, I’m so happy for Ingrid. It’s an exciting time.”

Additionally, as Maren Morris‘ “The Bones” holds strong in the top 10, currently at number seven after hitting the top spot in February, it’s the first time that three solo female acts have had top 10 songs at the same time on the Country Airplay chart since 2012.

