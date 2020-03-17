Garth Brooks offers encouragement in wake of COVID-19: “We’ll all get through this”

During the most recent episode of his weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, Garth Brooks used his platform to try to ease fans’ worries.

Ever the optimist, the superstar singer remarked on how the community of Nashville united after the devastating tornado ravaged through the city on March 3, taking the lives of 24 people and damaging hundreds of structures. Garth remains inspired by the character of the city and its people in the aftermath of tragedy.

“It’s been an incredible week when it comes to just the character…when it comes to just whatever that spirit is that’s inside all of us that just makes us kind of come together. Nashville kind of got a head start with the tornado…and then just came right on in without missing a beat right into this COVID thing,” he observes.

And while he realizes we are in a time of uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 outbreak that’s resulted in the cancellation of many concert tours and public gatherings, as well as self-isolation, the country legend is keeping a positive mindset and asks that fans to put others’ needs before their own.

“Just think of others. We’ll all get through this, I promise. These are times that we don’t know, but watch what happens when you look hard. You’re going to see the light in all of us,” he says, acknowledging the fear that some people are living with. “Just be patient. Love one another. We’ll get through this. But the only way we’re gettin’ through this is together. I guarantee that.”

Garth is currently scheduled to perform three dates on his Stadium Tour this year, including two in May in Charlotte and Cincinnati and one in August in Las Vegas. He assures fans that he will keep them updated on any changes.

