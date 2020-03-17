Dierks Bentley vows to pay his Whiskey Row employees $1,000 each amid COVID-19 shutdown

As restaurants, bars and other venues shutter in attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the resulting closures have left many hourly workers in the lurch.

Luckily, those employed by Dierks Bentley‘s famed Whiskey Row bar in Nashville can breathe a sigh of relief.

The country singer promised on Monday that he will split $90,000 between his employees so they can stay afloat through the shutdown.

“Just gave last call at @whiskeyrownashville as we close the doors for a while,” the “Drunk on a Plane” singer announced. “My heart goes out to all the guys/girls down on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me down there working for tips.”

Bentley, who knows what it was like bussing tables and living paycheck to paycheck, will instantly pay it forward to his appreciated employees as they are forced to stay home for the next few weeks.

“I am going to immediately give each of our 90 hourly employees $1000 to help in the short run as our community and country try to get a handle on the situation,” wrote Bentley as he then turned his attention to other hospitality businesses in the area.

“I encourage all bar owners on Lower Broadway to take care of their bartenders, bar backs, waitresses, security, dishwashers etc the best they can,” he recommended, saying “Lower Broadway is the heartbeat of Nashville. Let’s make sure we help the folks that help make the music happen.”

As of Monday, there are at least 4,661 cases of COVID-19 in the country. Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump cautioned against meetings over 10 people and to “avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants and public food courts.”

