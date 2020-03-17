BIG 3: Test Kit Rollout, Stay Home if You Can & STL Attractions Closed

1. President Trump says distribution of coronavirus test kits is being stepped-up as much as possible./p>

2. Researchers say the biggest threat for spreading the coronavirus could be people who don’t know they have the infection.

3. Saint Louis Science Center, City Museum ,The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, The Magic House, The Missouri Botanical Garden all closed until AT LEAST the 31st. Saint Louis Zoo announced it is closing until further notice.